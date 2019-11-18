EUR Futures: rebound has further legs to go

Open interest and volume in EUR futures markets rose by around 5.7K contracts and by 7.1K contracts, respectively on Friday, according to preliminary data from CME Group.

EUR/USD room for a test of the 100-day SMA

EUR/USD is extending the up move on Monday supported by increasing open interest and volume. That said, the up move carries the potential to extend to levels just below the 1.1100 handle, where sits the key 100-day SMA.