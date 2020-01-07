EUR Futures: rangebound likely in the near-term

CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets noted investors added almost 5.5K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week, reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 29.9K contracts.
EUR/USD consolidative around 1.1200
Monday’s positive price action in EUR/USD was accompanied by rising open interest, hinting at the likeliness that extra gains could be in store in the near-term. However, another drop in volume warns against this view and could spark some consolidation around current levels, at least until a stronger catalyst turns up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 ahead of EZ inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, consolidating ahead of eurozone inflation figures. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed as well.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3150 as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, in familiar ranges. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Forex Today: Markets recovering from Mid-East shock, Bitcoin shoots higher, US data eyed
Middle East: The market mood has improved after several tense days. Oil prices are sliding while stocks are on the rise. Gold is holding onto some of its gains.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Further recovery likely towards 108.88/93 confluence
USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.50 after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line. 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar. Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.