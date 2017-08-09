EUR futures: rally poised to continue

EUR futures: rally poised to continueBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets saw open interest rising by more than 13.8K contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s 464,143 contracts. Volume followed suit, increasing sharply by nearly 243.7 contracts.
EUR/USD upside now targets 1.2167
The upside momentum around EUR/USD stays well and sound so far after the ECB left its monetary conditions unchanged at yesterday’s meeting, leaving at the same time the door open for a potential announcement regarding ‘tapering’ its QE programme at the next meeting (October).
Increasing volume and open interest in combination with rising prices is a bullish sign and allows the possibility of a test of the 1.2167 level, the 50% Fibo retracement of the 2014-2017 drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.