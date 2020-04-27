Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Friday, this time by around 2.7K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume extended the choppy performance and al dropped by nearly 48.5K contracts.

EUR/USD: Fade the strength?

Friday’s rebound in EUR/USD was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, leaving occasional bullish attempts somewhat limited in the very near term. That said, the next target of relevance is seen at 1.0945, the 55-day SMA.