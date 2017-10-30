EUR futures: potential U-turn?By Pablo Piovano
According to CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets, investors scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 3K contracts on Friday vs. Thursday’s final 443,740 contracts. On the other hand, volume followed suit and dropped by more than 62.7K contracts.
EUR/USD bottomed out near 1.1570?
The recent sharp sell off in EUR/USD has been in tandem with declining open interest and a significant decrease in volume, all indicative that a probable U-turn could be in the pipeline.
After testing fresh lows in the 1.1575/70 band on Friday, the pair has so far managed to regain the 1.1600 handle and beyond, always amidst a correction lower in the greenback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.