EUR futures: potential consolidation near term

EUR futures: potential consolidation near termBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets on Wednesday showed open interest rose by more than 1.1K contracts vs. Tuesday’s final 469,307 contracts. Volume stays choppy, this time decreasing by more than 43K contracts.
EUR/USD a top above 1.20 appears in place
The ongoing correction lower in EUR/USD following Tuesday’s fresh tops beyond 1.2000 the figure remains underway, although it seems to have lost some momentum for the time being. Volume decreased significantly yesterday, while open interest rose for he second consecutive session, albeit by irrelevant levels. All in all, the likeliness of a period of consolidation seems likely, at least until the next ECB meeting on September 7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.