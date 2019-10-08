In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added just 719 contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week, reversing two consecutive drops. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 44.3K contracts.

EUR/USD points to some consolidation

EUR/USD’s negative price action on Monday was on the back of a small uptick in open interest, leaving the door open for a potential extension of the down move. However, the contraction in volume could be supportive of some sideline trading in the short-term horizon.