In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest reversed two consecutive daily builds and went down by around 1.5K contracts at the beginning of the week. On the other hand, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 13.8K contracts.

EUR/USD faces some consolidation ahead of extra losses

The bearish note in EUR/USD has intensified on Monday following poor PMI prints in Euroland. Shrinking open interest warns against the probability of a deeper retracement for the time being, while the area of YTD lows near 1.0920 is seen offering strong support.