Preliminary figures for eur futures markets from CME Group noted open interest increased for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by more than 2.1K contracts. In the same line, volume rose by nearly 135.7K contracts, the largest single day uptick since June 12.

EUR/USD a drop below 1.1100 looks unconvincing

EUR/USD met strong support in the 1.1100 neighbourhood, or fresh 2019 lows, and rebounded to the 1.1190 region on Thursday, all amidst increasing open interest and volume. Unclear price action against this backdrop leaves spot somewhat neutral in the short term, with the key 1.1100 handle holding the downside for the time being.