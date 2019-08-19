Open interest in EUR futures markets reversed two drops in a row and increased by around 2.2K contracts on Friday. Volume, instead, extended the choppy activity and shrunk significantly by almost 50K contracts, according to flash data from CME Group.

EUR/USD looks for another test of 1.1026

EUR/USD remains under pressure below the 1.1100 handle so far today. Increasing open interest amidst declining prices leaves the scenario for another visit to YTD lows near 1.1020 unchanged in the short-term horizon. The relevant decrease in volume, however, could slow down the pace of the expected leg lower.