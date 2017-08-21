EUR futures: further consolidation likelyBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR future markets on Friday showed open interest decreased by more than 2.1K contracts vs. Thursday’s final 462,565 contracts. Volume dropped significantly by more than 90K contracts.
EUR/USD rebounds stay capped
A meager drop in open interest has accompanied Friday’s advance in EUR/USD while the decrease in volume appears more relevant. However, further choppiness around current levels seem to still be in play for the time being, with the upcoming event at Jackson Hole grabbing all the attention among investors.
