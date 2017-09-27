EUR futures: liquidation continues

EUR futures: liquidation continuesBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s flash figures for EUR futures markets showed open interest decreasing by more than 2K contracts on Tuesday vs. Monday’s final 431,785 contracts. In addition, volume rose by more than 23.5K contracts.
EUR/USD focused on 1.1660
The sell off in the European currency remains unabated so far this week. The decline in EUR/USD stays in tandem with declining open interest, which is a sign of liquidation of long positions, while the increment in volume reinforces the offered stance.
In the near term, spot appears to be headed towards the 1.1660 region, August’s lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.