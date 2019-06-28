CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets noted open interest rose by just 760 contracts on Thursday. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by around 14.9K contracts.

EUR/USD faces further consolidation

EUR/USD is prolonging the rangebound theme in the second half of the week, with the focus of attention on the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting. Choppy activity in both volume and open interest leaves the prospects of further consolidation at current prices unchanged for the time being.