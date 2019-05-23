Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for yet another session on Wednesday, this time by around 5.5K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by nearly 43K contracts, prolonging the erratic performance seen as of late.

EUR/USD still targets YTD lows

The leg lower in EUR/USD stays everything but abated so far today. Rising open interest allows for the continuation of the bearish move with immediate target at 2019 lows in the proximity of the 1.1100 neighbourhood.