In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors trimmed their open interest positions by just 978 contracts on Friday, clinching the second drop in a row. In addition, volume reversed two consecutive builds and went down by around 29.3K contracts.

EUR/USD looks to retest 1.0904

Friday’s bullish attempt in EUR/USD was on the back of declining open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that extra gains appear unsustainable and leaving well on the table another potential visit to recent yearly low at 1.0904 in the short-term horizon.