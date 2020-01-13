EUR Futures: further recovery on the cards

Open interest in EUR futures markets increased by just 366 contracts on Friday, clinching the third consecutive build according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose by around 14.5K contracts, partially reversing the previous drop.

EUR/USD now targets the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD’s positive price action on Friday was on the back of rising open interest and volume, opening the door at the same time for the continuation of the rebound from recent lows in the sub-1.1100 region and initially targeting the critical 200-day SMA in the 1.1140 region.