In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest increased by nearly 2.7K contracts on Tuesday, reversing the previous moderate drop. Volume, on the other hand, shrunk by around 12.1K contracts after two consecutive daily builds.

EUR/USD points to extra consolidation

Price action around EUR/USD remains unclear amidst choppiness in both open interest and volume. That said, while another test of YTD lows near 1.0920 is not ruled out, the pair should likely navigate within a consolidative theme in the short-term horizon.