EUR futures: further rangebound likely

According to CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by nearly 18.9K contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s final print at 501,075 contracts. Volume, on the other hand, decreased by almost 100K contracts.

EUR/USD dips remain a buying chance

Choppy price action in EUR/USD so far this week, with open interest up for the sixth consecutive session and volume scaling back some ground after Wednesday’s strong build. Nothing seems different in the broad scenario, expecting some extra consolidation in the near term and always looking to USD-dynamics and ECB-chatter for price action.