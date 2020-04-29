EUR Futures: Further downside remains on the cards

Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by nearly 3K contracts on Tuesday, reversing three consecutive daily drops according to flash data from CME Group. in the same line, volume went up by almost 35K contracts following two drops in a row.

EUR/USD could slip back to 1.0730

EUR/USD managed to advance to the vicinity of the 1.09 mark on Tuesday, although it closed the session with losses amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, bullish attempts still look capped while a test of monthly lows near 1.0730 should not be ruled out just yet.