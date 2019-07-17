According to preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 8.3K contracts on Tuesday, the largest single day build since June 10. In the same line, volume reversed three consecutive drops and gained around 46.5K contracts.
EUR/USD keeps looking to 1.1200… and below
The sell off in EUR/USD on Tuesday was on the back of rising interest and volume, noting that fresh sellers are returning to the markets. That said, the door is now open for extra downside in the near term with immediate target at the 1.1200 area and probably 1.1180.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
