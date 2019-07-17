According to preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 8.3K contracts on Tuesday, the largest single day build since June 10. In the same line, volume reversed three consecutive drops and gained around 46.5K contracts.

EUR/USD keeps looking to 1.1200… and below

The sell off in EUR/USD on Tuesday was on the back of rising interest and volume, noting that fresh sellers are returning to the markets. That said, the door is now open for extra downside in the near term with immediate target at the 1.1200 area and probably 1.1180.