In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors kept adding contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, this time around 2.4K contracts. In the same direction, volume advanced for the second session in a row, now by around 22.1K contracts.

EUR/USD now targets the 1.0930 region

EUR/USD is extending the leg lower amidst rising open interest and volume, which should clear the way for a potential move to the next area of contention around 1.0930. Further south emerges the 2019 low at 1.0879 (October 1st).