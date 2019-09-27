According to advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors trimmed their open interest positions by nearly 2.1K contracts on Thursday, reversing at the same time two consecutive daily builds. On the other hand, volume rose by the second session in a row, this time by around 15.5K contracts.

EUR/USD could attempt some consolidation

EUR/USD clinched fresh 2-year lows in the boundaries of the 1.09 handle on Thursday. The down move was in tandem with rising volume, leaving the door open for extra downside in the near term. However, the pullback in open interest could motivate some sideline trading ahead of potential extra losses.