EUR Futures: further consolidation on the cards

Investors once again trimmed their open interest positions on Wednesday, this time by around 6.2K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down by the second consecutive session, now by nearly 17.1K contracts.
EUR/USD faces extra rangebound around 1.1200
EUR/USD remains unable to break above the 1.1200 area on a sustainable basis, navigating instead within a sideline theme amidst declining open interest and volume. That said, the continuation of the consolidative stance is expected to persist around current levels, at least in the very near term.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive market, USD vulnerable to dovish Fed expectations
Back-to-back Doji candles on the daily chart indicate the EUR/USD market has turned indecisive. The rising Fed easing expectations make the US Dollar vulnerable. EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to revive the corrective rally.
GBP/USD: Higher lows on daily sticks favor bulls amid Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150, portraying higher low formation on daily sticks, as the summer recess in the UK parliament tames no-deal Brexit noises. Focus shifts to Friday's UK GDP report for fresh direction.
USD/JPY: Bounce capped below 106.30, awaits fresh impetus
USD/JPY is holding well above the 106 handle so far this Thursday, but sellers continue to lurk near 106.30, despite the rebound in the Treasury yields and S&P futures. Bears eye January lows while buyers look for 107.57/58.
Gold: All eyes on 23.6% retracement target
Trade war angst is here to stay and the bulls are in control. On a breach of higher grounds, bulls will have eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 and then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide.
USD/CNH: Rejected at 7.10 even though PBOC announced weakest daily Yuan fix since 2008
An above-forecast China trade data could yield a deeper drop in USD/CNH. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the onshore Yuan (CNY) reference rate at 7.0039 earlier today. That is the first weaker-than-7 daily fix since 2008.