EUR Futures: further consolidation on the cards

Investors once again trimmed their open interest positions on Wednesday, this time by around 6.2K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down by the second consecutive session, now by nearly 17.1K contracts.

EUR/USD faces extra rangebound around 1.1200

EUR/USD remains unable to break above the 1.1200 area on a sustainable basis, navigating instead within a sideline theme amidst declining open interest and volume. That said, the continuation of the consolidative stance is expected to persist around current levels, at least in the very near term.