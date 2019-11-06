EUR Futures: further consolidation not ruled out

According to CME Group’s advanced figures for futures markets noted investors added more than 25K contracts on Monday, clinching the fourth consecutive build at the same time. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second day in a row, this time by around 28K contracts.

EUR/USD manages to keep 1.1300 and above

Monday’s pullback in EUR/USD was accompanied by rising open interest and a moderate drop in volume, allowing for some consolidation in the near term until some clearer trend turns up.