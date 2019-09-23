EUR Futures: extra losses still on the cards

In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.1K contracts to their open interest positions on Friday, reaching the second consecutive build. In the same direction, volume reversed two drops in a row and increased by just 605 contracts.

EUR/USD eyes another test of 1.0990

Friday’s negative price action in EUR/USD was on the back of rising open interest and volume, showing fresh selling impetus. That said, another test of recent lows in the 1.0990 region is not ruled out in the short-term horizon ahead of a potential move to YTD lows near 1.0920.