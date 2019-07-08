Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by nearly 6K contracts on Friday according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume increased by around 92.4K contracts, reversing two consecutive drops.

EUR/USD now targets the 1.1180 area

EUR/USD is expected to come under further downside pressure against the backdrop of declining prices and rising open interest and volume. That said, the next target on the way south emerges at the 1.1180 zone, where sits the June 18 low.