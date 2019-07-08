Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by nearly 6K contracts on Friday according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume increased by around 92.4K contracts, reversing two consecutive drops.
EUR/USD now targets the 1.1180 area
EUR/USD is expected to come under further downside pressure against the backdrop of declining prices and rising open interest and volume. That said, the next target on the way south emerges at the 1.1180 zone, where sits the June 18 low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
