In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 8.2K contracts. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive drops and increased by around 52.1K contracts.

EUR/USD risks a breach of 2020 lows

EUR/USD’s negative price action on Wednesday was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, signalling that new sellers might be entering into the market and exposing at the same time a probable visit to yearly lows near 1.0990 (and below) in the short-term horizon.