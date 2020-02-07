Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, now by around 7K contracts. On the other hand, volume extended the erratic performance and shrunk by nearly 19K contracts according to flash data from CME Group.

EUR/USD risks a move to 1.0879

EUR/USD clinched fresh yearly lows on Thursday in the 1.0965/60 band. The knee-jerk was on the back of rising open interest, which should allow for the continuation of the downside in the near-term at least and with the next target of relevance at 2019 lows near 1.0880. The choppy activity in volume, however, could spark some short-lived consolidation.