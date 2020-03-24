Open interest in EUR futures markets rose just 595 contracts at the beginning of the week, extending the choppy activity seen in past sessions according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume decreased for the second session in a row, this time by around 28.2K contracts.

EUR/USD could test 1.0990

EUR/USD appears to have regained some poise on Monday amidst a small uptick in open interest. That said, and within the current market conditions, a test of the 1.0990 region is not ruled out although the persistent drop in volume could slow the pace of the recovery and spark some consolidation in the near term.