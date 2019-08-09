Open interest in EUR futures markets decreased for the fifth session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 1.5K contracts, according to advanced data from CME Group. In the same direction, volume went down by nearly 22.5K contracts.

EUR/USD appears consolidative around 1.1200

EUR/USD remains unable to gather some serious traction above the 1.1200 handle amidst persistent shrinking open interest and volume. That said, extra consolidation remains well on the cards in the very near term, although the probability of another leg lower stays on the cards for the time being.