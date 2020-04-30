Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk by around 6.1K contracts on Wednesday according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume resumed the downside and went down by around 13.2K contracts.
EUR/USD stays capped by 1.0900
Wednesday’s positive session in EUR/USD was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that extra upside appears to lack traction for the time being. Against this, there is still a tough barrier at the 1.0900 region.
