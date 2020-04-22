Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by nearly 2.3K contracts according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed three consecutive daily drops and increased by around 34.3K contracts.

EUR/USD still targets 1.0768

The small drop in EUR/USD on Tuesday was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, leaving the door open for further pullbacks in the short-term horizon. Against this, the next support of relevance emerges at the April low at 1.0768.