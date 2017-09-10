EUR futures: extra downside appears unlikely

EUR futures: extra downside appears unlikelyBy Pablo Piovano
According to CME Group’s advanced data for EUR futures markets, open interest rose by more than 6K contracts on Friday vs. Thursday’s 438,769 contracts. In the same line, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 48K contracts.
EUR/USD bottomed out near 1.1700?
EUR/USD managed to leave behind fresh multi-week lows in sub-1.1700 levels in the wake of US payrolls on Friday and closed the day in the positive territory. The move has been accompanied by rising open interest and volume giving extra support to the idea that spot could have based around recent lows, at least in the near term.
