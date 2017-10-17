EUR futures: downside picking up pace

EUR futures: downside picking up paceBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets saw open interest declining by just 272 contracts on Monday from Friday’s final 448,936 contracts. On the other hand, volume rose sharply by more than 72.4K contracts.
EUR/USD re-focused on 1.1660
EUR/USD is extending its decline after being rejected from last week’s tops in the 1.1880 area. Declining prices in tandem with falling volume is a bearish sign, while the recent activity in open interest remains marginal.
The continuation of the selling bias around the shared currency prompted investors to start re-shifting their focus on the key 1.1660 area (August’s low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.