CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets noted open interest shrunk by nearly 4.6K contracts after two consecutive daily builds. In the same direction, volume dropped for the second straight session, now by almost 73.7K contracts.

EUR/USD appears supported near 1.1100

EUR/USD’s negative performance on Wednesday was on the back of diminishing open interest and volume, leaving the downside limited around the 1.1100 mark. That said, the pair is still expected to resume the upside to levels above 1.1200 the figure in the near-term.