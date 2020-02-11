Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for the fifth consecutive session at the beginning of the week, this time by around 5.7K contracts according to advanced readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 32.2K contracts, extending the choppy activity seen in past sessions.
EUR/USD: Next stop at 1.0879?
The bearish sentiment remains entrenched into EUR/USD, which could now extend the leg lower to the 1.0880 region, or 2019 lows. This view is well reinforced by another increase in open interest coupled with Monday’s pullback.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.29 ahead of UK GDP release
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, above Monday's lows. UK GDP figures are set to show stagnation in Q4 2019. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks and the BOE's Carney will speak later.
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP
The coronavirus' death toll has topped 1,000 as the disease continues spreading, but the infection rate seems to have stabilized. Stock markets around the world have turned up and the safe-haven US dollar, Japanese yen, and Gold are all on the back foot.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold reports losses amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
