Open interest in EUR futures markets reversed the previous drop and increased by around 58.3K contracts on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose for the fifth consecutive session, this time by around 118.7K contracts, the largest single-day build so far this year.

EUR/USD looks supported at 1.1250… for now

EUR/USD dropped to the mid-1.1200s and close in the negative territory on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, further downside now looks on the cards, with the initial contention in the 1.1250 region.