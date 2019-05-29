According to CME Group’s preliminary figures for EUR futures markets, investors added around 2.7K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday from Friday’s final 535,859 contracts. In the same line, volume increased by around 62.7K contracts.

EUR/USD still looks to 1.1100

The recovery in EUR/USD has met strong resistance in the 1.1215/20 band. Tuesday’s negative price action in the pair was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, signaling some liquidation by investors and opening the door at the same time for another potential visit to the 1.1100 neighbourhood, or YTD lows, in the near term.