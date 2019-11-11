Open interest in EUR futures markets rose for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 5.3K contracts according to preliminary data from CME Group. On the other side, volume went down by nearly 56.5K contracts.

EUR/USD targets 1.10 and below

EUR/USD remains under pressure for the time being. Increasing open interest amidst persistent decline opened the door for further pullbacks with the immediate target at the 1.10 mark. The choppy activity around volume could also spark some consolidation ahead of extra losses.