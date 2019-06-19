Open interest in futures markets rose significantly by around 13K contracts on Tuesday, reversing two consecutive declines, according to advanced figures from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, partially reversed the previous’ day drop and gained nearly 116.7K contracts.

EUR/USD now targets the 1.1100 region

The weekly decline in EUR/USD picked up extra pace on Tuesday and could face a deeper retracement amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, a test of 2019 lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood has emerged on the horizon.