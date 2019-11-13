Open interest in EUR futures markets rose by just 580 contracts on Tuesday, reversing the previous drops and resuming the uptrend. In the same line, volume went up by around 24.7K contracts following two consecutive daily pullbacks.

EUR/USD targets the sub-1.10 area

EUR/USD probed the 1.10 neighbourhood on Tuesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, the broader bearish view remains well in place and it can motivate the pair to break below this key support in the short-term horizon.