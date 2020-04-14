Open interest and volume went down by around 1.2K contracts and by nearly 95.5K contracts, respectively, at the beginning of the week according to preliminary readings from CME Group.

EUR/USD remains side-lined near term

EUR/USD started the week on a negative note, although the move was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, in turn supporting the view that further pullbacks are expected to remain somewhat limited. That said, a move to the 1.0990 resistance region remains well on the cards for the time being.