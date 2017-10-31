EUR futures: diminished odds for extra pullbacks

EUR futures: diminished odds for extra pullbacksBy Pablo Piovano
According to CME Group’s flash figures for EUR futures markets, open interest decreased by nearly 800 contracts on Monday vs. Friday’s final 440,694 contracts, recording at the same time the fourth drop in a row. In the same line, volume retreated for the second consecutive session, this time by more than 123K contracts.
EUR/USD: decent support emerges at 1.1570
EUR/USD’s up tick at the beginning of the week has been accompanied by another decrease in both open interest and volume, hinting at the fact that a potential reversion of the current down move still remains on the cars.
Hence, post-ECB lows in the 1.1570 region seen on Friday now emerge as the initial and strong contention in case heavy sellers return to the market. In addition, and with the ECB now out of the way, USD-dynamics should be the main catalyst of the pair’s price action, at least in the very near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.