EUR futures: deeper pullback not ruled out

According to CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets, traders increased their open interest positions by more than 19.1K contracts vs. Tuesday’s final 487,425 contracts. In the same direction, volume increased by a shocking 253,696 contracts.

EUR/USD top in place near 1.2100?

Wednesday’s drop in EUR/USD has been accompanied by a sharp increase in volume, while open interest rose by over 19K contracts, the highest daily build since late June. Spot remains under pressure following a strong rebound in USD, while extreme speculative positioning could also collaborate with the correction lower.