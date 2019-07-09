CME Group’s advanced figures for EUR futures markets noted investors added just 267 contracts to their open interest positions on Monday, recording the second build in a row. Volume, instead, shrunk significantly by nearly 110K contracts, the largest single day drop since June 17.

EUR/USD still targets the 1.1180 region

EUR/USD has started the week on a negative footing. Rising open interest could still sponsor a visit to 1.1200 and below although the sharp decline in volume warns against a sustainable move lower.