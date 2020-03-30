EUR Futures: Correction lower in the offing

Open interest in EUR futures markets shrunk for yet another session on Friday, now by around 1.3K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, resumed the downside and dropped by around 7.1K contracts.
EUR/USD met resistance near 1.1150
Friday’s advance in EUR/USD run out of steam in the mid-1.1100s amidst declining open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that a correction lower could be in the pipeline once the short covering loses traction. Against this, the next relevant support emerges at the 55-day SMA, today just above 1.10 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
