EUR futures: consolidative in the very near term

EUR futures: consolidative in the very near termBy Pablo Piovano
According to preliminary figures from CME Group regarding open interest in EUR futures markets, traders scaled back their positions by 1K contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s final 464,290 contracts. In the same line, volume decreased significantly by more than 46.5K contracts.
EUR/USD cautious ahead of Draghi
EUR/USD remains cautious near the 1.1800 handle ahead of the speech by both Draghi and Yellen at the Jackson Hole Symposium later today. Open interest remains flat as of late amidst choppy volume and consolidative prices, opening the door for further rangebound in the very near term, at least until Draghi speaks today.
