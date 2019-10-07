EUR Futures: consolidation appears on the cards

In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added just 578 contracts to their open interest positions on Friday. on the other hand, volume extended the choppy performance and shrunk by nearly 51.2K contracts.

EUR/USD seen sidelined near term

EUR/USD’s price action remains inconclusive, while a test/surpass of the key barrier at 1.10 the figure still looks elusive in spite of the ongoing moderate rebound from YTD lows near 1.0880. Further rangebound trading is therefore expected in the short-term horizon, amidst the erratic performance in volume and open interest.