EUR futures: bullish momentum fading?

CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets saw open interest rising for the second consecutive session, this time by more than 3.8K contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 450,748 contracts. On the opposite side, volume dropped by more than 7.4K contracts.

EUR/USD rally could struggle ahead of 1.1900

The recent moderate rebound in EUR/USD has been in tandem with rising open interest, although yesterday’s drop in volume prompt some caution ahead of the key resistance line just above 1.1900 the figure, coincident with the top recorded in early August.