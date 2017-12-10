EUR futures: bullish momentum fading?By Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary data for EUR futures markets saw open interest rising for the second consecutive session, this time by more than 3.8K contracts on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 450,748 contracts. On the opposite side, volume dropped by more than 7.4K contracts.
EUR/USD rally could struggle ahead of 1.1900
The recent moderate rebound in EUR/USD has been in tandem with rising open interest, although yesterday’s drop in volume prompt some caution ahead of the key resistance line just above 1.1900 the figure, coincident with the top recorded in early August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.