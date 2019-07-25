In light of preliminary figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest increased for the second session in a row, this time by around 8.5K contracts. On the other hand, volume prolonged the choppy activity and shrunk by nearly 2.5K contracts.

EUR/USD still focused on YTD lows

EUR/USD remains well on the defensive so far this week ahead of the key ECB event later today. Rising open interest against the current backdrop of declining prices leaves the door open for a potential visit to 2019 lows in the 1.1100 neighbourhood in the near term.